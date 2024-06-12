Vijayawada: Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath as Andhra Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan Sworn In As Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in the post.

Jana Sena supremo and superstar Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the new Andhra government.

With his swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu's fortune changed drastically as the stalwart leader was behind bars only months ago after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged skill development scam.