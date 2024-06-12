Vijayawada: Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath as Andhra Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan Sworn In As Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, marking his fourth term in the post.
Jana Sena supremo and superstar Pawan Kalyan was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the new Andhra government.
With his swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu's fortune changed drastically as the stalwart leader was behind bars only months ago after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged skill development scam.
After being released on bail, the veteran leader led the TDP to a resounding victory in the recently concluded state assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena.
Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and 23 other leaders also took oath as ministers in the new government.
In the new Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, the Jana Sena got three Cabinet portfolios while Satya Kumar Yadav was the lone representative of the BJP.
The Cabinet can have 26 ministers, including the Chief Minister in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly.
The oath-taking ceremony in Vijayawada was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, megastar Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan's elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and several other leaders.
Notably, the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ousted the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, from power as they swept the state.
The TDP put on a solid show as they won 135 seats out of the total 175 assembly seats. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena secured 21 seats while the BJP managed to win 8 seats.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners unanimously elected Naidu as their leader.
Addressing the legislators, Naidu asserted that he is committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.
