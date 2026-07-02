Viksit Bharat can be achieved only through youth’s energy and talent: President Murmu

AMARAVATI: Asserting that India is moving confidently towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realised only through the energy, talent and commitment of youth.

Addressing the first convocation ceremony of Central University of Andhra Pradesh at Ananthapuramu, the President said that learning-oriented, resilient and innovative youth are precious national assets.

“By combining their knowledge with creativity, determination and a sense of responsibility, our youth can transform challenges into opportunities and contribute to building a more inclusive and prosperous India,” she said. She said whatever path the youth choose, they should pursue excellence with dedication and integrity.

The President told the graduating students that they are entering a world that is changing at an unprecedented pace. “Technological advancements are transforming every sector. In such a rapidly changing world, learning cannot and should not end with acquiring a degree. The inclination to continuously adapt to emerging technologies will be one of your greatest strengths,” she said. She advised them to cultivate the courage to explore new ideas and acquire new knowledge.

The President said that convocation is the culmination of years of dedication, perseverance and hard work of the students who entered the university with dreams, and today they leave with knowledge, confidence and a degree that opens new doors of opportunity for them.

“Your success is the result of your own hard work, but it has also been shaped by the sacrifices of your parents, the guidance of your teachers and the support of society. Therefore, you have a responsibility to give back to society.” (IANS)

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