Arunachal CM Pema Khandu hails President Droupadi Murmu's inspiring leadership on her birthday

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday and described her life as an example of humility, resilience and dedicated public service.

In a message posted on X, Khandu said the President's commitment to public service and constitutional values had inspired millions across the country. He wished her good health and many more years of service to the nation. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended his greetings and said President Murmu's journey and dedication to upholding constitutional values had inspired people across India. He wished her good health, happiness and continued service to the country.

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