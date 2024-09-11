‘Vinesh made a hasty decision; BJP will form government in Haryana’: Babita Phogat

Charkhi Dadri: Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat has for the first time responded to her cousin Vinesh Phogat’s decision to join Congress, days ahead of the October 5 Assembly elections in Haryana. Soon after her induction into the party on September 6, the Congress fielded Vinesh Phogat (30) from the Julana Assembly segment for the upcoming elections in Haryana.

Stating that Vinesh’s decision is her own, and everyone has their own perspectives and ideologies, Babita on Tuesday emphasised that the political arena is open to everyone, and anyone can participate in politics.

Earlier, Babita’s father and veteran wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat had suggested that Vinesh should participate in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles. “My papa is Vinesh’s mentor. Vinesh should have heeded her mentor’s advice. A mentor always aims to guide their disciples correctly by providing good training. A mentor never wants their disciples to stray from their path. If a disciple deviates, it is the mentor’s duty to set them back on the right path,” said Babita, who clinched the gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the 55 kg category. (IANS)

