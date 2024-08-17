Vinesh Phogat Overwhelmed by Fans' Heroic Welcome, Breaks Down in Tears at Delhi Airport

NEW DELHI: Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived in New Delhi on Saturday after she was disqualified from the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.

Finally, she arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 17 with thousands of supporters waiting to welcome her. Vinesh's family, including her mother, arrived hours before her landing at the airport.

Security at the airport was beefed up in anticipation of her arrival. Later in the day, Vinesh is expected to head to her village, Balali.

With her arrival, thousands of people, including fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, reached the airport to welcome her.