Following her Disqualification from 2024 Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat Breaks Her Silence

PARIS: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from women’s 50kg category final after being found 100 grams over weight limit. The disqualification came just hours after Phogat was celebrated for defeating world number one and defending champion Yui Susaki in stunning opening-round performance.

Phogat’s disqualification sent shockwaves through Indian wrestling community. Vinesh Phogat told the Indian coaches who visited her after her shocking exclusion from the Paris Olympics for weighing 100g over the allowed limit in the women's 50kg division on Wednesday, "It's part of the game."

National coach Virender Dahiya and assistant coach Manjeet Rani met Phogat after news broke. They tried to console distraught athlete. “The girls were feeling pretty low after news broke. We met Vinesh and tried to console her. She was brave. She told us ‘It's hard luck that we missed medal, but it is part of game’” Dahiya recounted.

Earlier in day, Phogat had been assured at least silver medal. She faced harsh reality of Olympic regulations when she could not make weight for second weigh-in. 29-year-old who had made history by reaching gold medal bout for first time in her career, was subsequently left without medal.

The disqualification also came at difficult time as Phogat had to be taken to polyclinic in Games village due to severe dehydration. An Indian coach confirmed “She was found overweight by 100 grams this morning. Rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified.”

Adding to day's misfortune, wrestler Antim Panghal also faced early exit in women's 53kg category. She lost her opening bout by technical superiority. Panghal's coach noted “She just could not play her game, did not look in her element.”

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has requested privacy for Phogat. She was competing in her third Olympics. In a statement IOA expressed regret over disqualification, saying “Despite best efforts by team through night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by contingent at this time. Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy and would like to focus on competitions on hand.”