‘Visit focused on strengthening India-Sri Lanka partnership: PM Harini Amarasuriya

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Thursday said that her visit to India aims to further strengthen the longstanding relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

Speaking to ANI about the purpose of her visit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said, “Further increasing and strengthening our (India-Sri Lanka) relationship.”

The Sri Lankan leader, who is on her maiden visit to India as Prime Minister, visited Hindu College in New Delhi, where she once studied. During her interaction with students, she reflected on her time at the institution and expressed optimism about the future.

“It is lovely to be back. It is lovely to see the current students. I become so hopeful when I see them,” Amarasuriya said.

Earlier in the day, during her address at the University of Delhi, she called for transforming the political culture by removing corruption and nepotism, while urging citizens not to turn away from politics, saying it remains the key to bringing meaningful change. “Let’s change what we don’t like about politics — the cultures of some political parties, the corruption, the nepotism, the distance from normal, ordinary citizens. Let’s change that, but don’t reject politics, because without politics, you won’t be able to change the world, and that’s what we have to do,” Amarasuriya said. (ANI)

