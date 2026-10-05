VP C.P. Radhakrishnan Stresses Unity, Compassion for Viksit Bharat@2027

NEW DELHI: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday called upon people to nurture the values of humility, compassion, service, unity and responsibility while building Viksit Bharat@2047.

Addressing the Mahaparva Kshamapana Ceremony - 2026, organised by the Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Committee and Jain Mahasabha Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, Radhakrishnan said that development must go beyond economic prosperity, modern infrastructure and technological advancement. He said a truly developed India must also have trust among citizens, values within families, character among youth and compassion in society, in keeping with the vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi."

Highlighting the deep historical connection between Tamil Nadu and Jainism, Radhakrishnan said Jainism has made significant contributions to Tamil literature and culture.

He recalled the contributions of Jain scholars and monks to classical Tamil literature and noted the presence of ancient Jain temples and centres of learning across Tamil Nadu.

Emphasising the universal message of Jain philosophy, the Vice-President said the teaching of friendship towards all living beings and enmity towards none resonates with India's civilisational ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". In a world witnessing conflict and violence, he said, the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavira offer a path towards peace, dialogue, coexistence and compassion.

The Vice President said Ahimsa is not merely the absence of physical violence, but also the absence of violence in thought, word and deed.

He said Bhagwan Mahavira showed humanity the path of inner victory, reminding people that true strength lies in conquering anger, intolerance and revenge. The Vice President described the occasion as a celebration of universal values of forgiveness, friendship, non-violence and inner purification.

On the occasion, he also presented the Jain Samaj Ratna Award to K.C. Jain. Those present included Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; President, Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Committee, Kanhaiya Lal Jain; President, Jain Mahasabha Delhi, Dinesh Doshi; Acharya Visuddh Sagarji Muniraj; Vipin Jain, General Secretary, Shree Jain Tarun Samaj Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Samiti; Munishri Udit Kumar; Munishri Tirth Nirvaan Vijay and Upadhyay Ravinder Muni. (IANS)

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