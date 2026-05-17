Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan Joins Sikkim’s 51st Statehood Day Celebrations in Gangtok

GANGTOK: Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday attended Sikkim's 51st Statehood Day celebrations in Gangtok during his maiden visit to the Himalayan state, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and joined cultural events marking the occasion.

The Vice President, who was scheduled to travel from Bagdogra airport to Gangtok by an Army helicopter, had to take the road route via National Highway-10 owing to inclement weather and rainfall earlier in the day.

Officials said the helicopter movement was cancelled due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions in the region.

Radhakrishnan reached the Rangpo border checkpost around 11.30 a.m. and later travelled to Lok Bhawan in Gangtok, where he was received by Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay. Sikkim Legislative Assembly Speaker M.N. Sherpa, Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, cabinet ministers and senior officials were also present to welcome the Vice President.

Upon his arrival in Gangtok, the Vice President was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the Sikkim Armed Police. Later, Radhakrishnan attended the Statehood Day programme held at Manan Kendra, where he joined dignitaries and citizens in commemorating Sikkim's journey as the 22nd state of India. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang presented the Vice President with the traditional Lepcha hat 'Sumok Thyaktuk' as a mark of respect and cultural honour.

During the programme, dignitaries lit a ceremonial lamp and paid floral tributes to Lhendup Dorji Khangsarpa, the first Chief Minister of Sikkim.

The celebrations also featured colourful cultural performances by various communities of the state, including traditional dances and renditions of the patriotic Sikkimese song "Jaha Bagcha Teesta Rangeet", reflecting the state's rich cultural heritage and unity in diversity. (IANS)

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