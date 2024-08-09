Wayanad: NCS Denies Seismic Activity in Wayanad Amid Reports of Mysterious Sounds and Tremors

KOCHI: The National Center for Seismology (NCS) has denied any seismic activity in Wayanad Kerala, after multiple residents in the hill district reported hearing loud booming sounds and experiencing tremors on Friday morning.

Anas Rosna Stephy, president of Pozhuthana panchayat informed the media that many locals were alarmed by unusual occurrence. "We heard loud, booming sounds coming from beneath the earth between 10:00 am and 10:15 am. Some people even felt ground shaking. Although the entire incident lasted only a few seconds it was enough to cause panic among the residents. Initially, we thought the sounds were localized to our area. But we are now receiving reports of similar experiences from several other panchayats in Wayanad" Stephy said.

Pozhuthana panchayat, including areas like Sugandhagiri is known to be prone to landslides. This makes residents particularly cautious. Stephy highlighted community's concerns, emphasizing the need for vigilance in such vulnerable areas.

The unusual sounds and tremors were also reported in panchayats of Nenmeni Ambalavayal and Vythiri. In response to reports, some lower primary schools in affected areas were directed to suspend classes for the day. This was a precautionary measure according to local officials. District geologist Shelju confirmed that both locals and the district administration had informed geology department about the phenomenon. "Yes we are aware of the strange occurrences. Unfortunately, district does not have necessary equipment to identify tremors. However we are collecting statements from those affected. We will thoroughly investigate possible causes," Shelju stated.

Despite widespread concern an official at NCS assured that no seismic activity had been recorded in Wayanad region during reported time frame. "No seismic activity has been reported in region around Wayanad between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon today," the official confirmed.

The state government is also taking situation seriously. A statement from Chief Minister's Office citing district collector DR Meghasree, indicated that efforts were underway to relocate people from densely-populated areas. These areas were where mysterious sounds were reported. While the cause of phenomenon remains unclear authorities are continuing to monitor situation closely.