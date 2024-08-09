Assam: Major Yaba Tablets Seizure in Silchar; 18,000 Tablets Confiscated, Smuggler Arrested

GUWAHATI: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against narcotics in Assam, law enforcement agencies seized a massive consignment of Yaba tablets during a concerted raid in Silchar on Thursday night. The operation, based on precise intelligence from military and Assam Rifles sources, resulted in the interception of a motorcycle and the arrest of an individual involved in smuggling the contraband.

The raid took place in Silchar's Kathal Road area after intelligence inputs indicated the movement of a smuggler carrying a large quantity of narcotic substances. Acting swiftly on the information, a dedicated raid team was constituted and deployed to the area. The team successfully intercepted a Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS 10 E 3552. Upon searching the vehicle, authorities uncovered a consignment of approximately 18,000 Yaba tablets.

The rider of the motorcycle, identified as Mahboob Alam, was promptly arrested by the raiding team. Alam, a youth hailing from Asimganj in the Karimganj district, is believed to have planned to distribute the Yaba tablets across Silchar. The value of the seized consignment is estimated to be close to Rs 6 crore.

This operation is the latest in a series of successful anti-narcotics efforts in Assam. Just last month, another substantial consignment of Yaba tablets, valued at around Rs 12 crore, was seized in Cachar district, leading to the arrest of another individual involved in drug trafficking. The back-to-back seizures underscore the ongoing efforts by Assam's law enforcement agencies to combat the rising drug menace in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media to commend the state police and security forces for their relentless efforts in curbing the flow of narcotics. In his post, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of the recent operations, noting that a total of 40,000 Yaba tablets were seized in the Islamabad area as a result of credible intelligence inputs. The contraband was discovered after police intercepted a car carrying the illegal drugs.

The Assam government has been intensifying its crackdown on drug trafficking in recent months, with a focus on dismantling the supply chains that fuel the narcotics trade. The series of successful operations in Silchar and Cachar marks a significant step forward in the state’s broader strategy to curb drug abuse and trafficking. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to making Assam drug-free and praised the vigilance and dedication of the police and security forces in achieving this goal.