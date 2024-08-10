Wayanad: PM Modi Assures Support for Landslide-Hit Kerala, Reflects on 1979 Morbi Dam Disaster

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Wayanad district in Kerala on Saturday. He surveyed catastrophic damage caused by July 30 landslides. The disaster has claimed over 200 lives. Many people are still missing. During his day-long visit Modi conducted aerial and on-the-ground assessment of destruction. He offered his condolences and assurances of full support from central government.

During the review meeting after tour, Prime Minister drew a parallel between current disaster in Kerala and his own experience with one of India’s deadliest dam failures. Modi recalled 1979 Morbi dam disaster in Gujarat which killed over 2,500 people and submerged city of Morbi under 10-12 feet of water. "I have seen and experienced disaster very closely" he said. "I stayed there for about six months as a volunteer...I can well understand these circumstances and I assure you that the country and Government of India will leave no stone unturned"

During his visit Modi trekked through severely impacted Chooralmala region where he surveyed the extensive damage. He interacted with rescue personnel and state officials. He also spoke with local residents. This allowed him to gain firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by those affected. He visited a relief camp in Meppadi, spending time with survivors. This included children who had lost family members in landslides. Visuals from the visit showed Prime Minister offering comfort to the victims. He placed his hands on their shoulders as they recounted their traumatic experiences.

Modi was accompanied by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi. The group walked across 190-foot Bailey bridge which had been constructed by the army in Chooralmala following the disaster. This highlighted collaborative efforts in aftermath of tragedy.

The Prime Minister's aerial survey allowed him to observe origins of the landslide at Iruvazhinji Puzha (River) and assess some of the worst-hit areas. These included Punchirimattam Mundakkai and Chooralmala. Throughout his visit, Modi emphasized the central government's commitment to providing all necessary resources. This would support Kerala in its recovery and rebuilding efforts.

As Modi departed Wayanad his words offered solace to a region still grappling with aftermath of the landslides. He promised that no effort would be spared in aiding those affected.