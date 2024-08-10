Assam: Border Tensions Flare in Dhubri District as Bangladeshi Nationals Attempt Entry

GUWAHATI: In early hours of Saturday August 10, tensions flared at India-Bangladesh border near Assam's Dhubri district when group of 10 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals reportedly breached international boundary. The incident occurred near Gate No. 50. Here group attempted to forcibly enter Indian villages of Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti. Both are situated beyond border fence.

These villages are located within Berbhangi Gaon Panchayat under jurisdiction of Dhubri district. They occupy crucial geographic area spanning 684 bighas. Known as part of India's strategic "chicken neck" region, villages are home to 642 residents. They are surrounded on three sides by Bangladesh i.e., to the east lies Choto Khamar, to the west is Balabari, to the south is Shiparhat—all within Bangladesh's Kurigram district.

As soon as reports of attempted entry surfaced Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and local police officials stationed along border acted swiftly. Their prompt response ensured that potential crisis did not escalate. The safety of local residents—who strongly identify as Indian nationals—was maintained.

According to sources, Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to cross into Indian territory hailed from the Nageshwari Upazila in the Kurigram district. They specifically came from the Teprakuti and Devi Bari regions under the Kasakata police station. The motive behind the attempted entry remains unclear. Authorities are treating the incident with utmost seriousness given the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh.

In response to growing tensions, law enforcement agencies have set up temporary camp in affected area. This boosts security with additional BSF and Assam Police personnel. The situation according to officials, was brought under control swiftly. This prevented any further incursions or threats to local population.

Efforts are currently underway to coordinate with Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) to push back Bangladeshi nationals. They aim to prevent any further attempts to breach the border. The situation remains tense. However, the presence of additional security forces has reassured residents of Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti that their safety is a top priority.