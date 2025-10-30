‘We are against the second phase of SIR’: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress MP and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Election Commission over the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which will be undertaken in 12 states/Union Territories (UTs).

Talking to media personnel in Malappuram, Priyanka Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, said: "We are strongly opposed to it. It's only a way to commit fraud and cheat in elections."

Referring to the SIR conducted just a few months before the high-intensity Bihar Assembly elections, she said: "We've seen what they've done in Bihar and how they have implemented the SIR over there, and if that's what they're going to do in every state, it is an affront to democracy and we have to fight it."

The Congress leader is on a two-day visit to Wayanad, during which she will inaugurate various development projects in her constituency.

She arrived at Karipur airport in the morning and travelled to Wayanad from there. (IANS)

