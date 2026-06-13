We are the ‘Real’ TMC, says Rebel Trinamool Congress MP Jagadish Barma Basunia

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress rebel MP Jagadish Barma Basunia has said that they will be meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and seek recognition as ‘real TMC’ in the House. He also told ANI that they will be seeking a separate seating arrangement in the House. “We have formed the ‘real TMC’ group. The maximum number of MPs are with us,” he told ANI. Basunia said they would urge the Speaker to recognise them as the real TMC. “We will demand action, not the same seating arrangement with other TMC...”, he said. The meeting with the Speaker is slated to take place on June 15. Asked if rebel TMC MPs received any call from party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Jagadish Barma Basunia said he did not get any call. He said there has been no contact. “I did not get any call. I do not know if any MP got a call. There has been no contact,” he said. (IANS)

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