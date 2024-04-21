‘We got majority in 2014, 2019 and used it to abolish 370, build Ram Mandir, implement CAA’: Amit Shah

Kota: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the people gave BJP full majority in 2014 and 2019 election, and they used that to abolish Article 370, build Ram Mandir, implement CAA and give 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“If you had voted for Congress in 2019, Kota would have become the house of PFI. You voted for PM Modi and he ended PFI and put them behind bars. They say that they will lift the ban on PFI. Congress is an anti-development party. For five years there was Gehlot-government but they did not let the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project move ahead for five years. After the Bhajanlal Sharma government came to power, within three months we signed the agreement for the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project,” Shah added.

Further, the Home Minister slammed Congress and said that the first phase of elections concluded, on Friday and on all the seats Congress has been wiped off.

“When we talk about crossing 400, Congress gets stomach ache.They are spreading lies that if BJP gets 400 seats then they will end the reservation. Modi ji gave Rs 20 thousand crore to 87 lakh farmers in Rajasthan as Kisan Samman Nidhi. Made 3 lakh lakhpati didi. Tap water was supplied to the homes of 51 lakh poor people. 2 crore people were given the benefit of Ayushman Bharat scheme. Work was done to build toilets in the houses of 86 lakh poor people. Congress is an anti-development party,” Amit Shah said further.

The remaining 13 seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the second phase on April 26.

The remaining phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 accordingly. The last general elections in 2019 were also held in seven phases.

In 2019, BJP registered a sweeping victory winning 24 out of 25 seats, while the remaining one seat was won by Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party Candidate Hanuman Beniwal. (ANI)

