BJP’s ‘400-paar’ film has flopped on day 1 of the polls: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: After the completion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the BJP’s “400 paar” film has become a super flop on the first day itself.

Tejashwi Yadav told ANI that there is no competition in the first phase as Bihar will give shocking results this time.

“The Mahagathbandhan is winning all four seats in the first phase. We have held block wise meetings and the feedback that has come is very good the BJP’s “400 paar” film has become a super flop on the first day itself. The people of Bihar are aware and will teach them a lesson,” he said.

“There is no competition in the first phase. We have said many times before that Bihar will give shocking results this time. They have not done anything for the people of Bihar. The promises made by Modi ji in 2014 and 2019 were not fulfilled. Now the public is tired of their statements and false promises. We have promised that we will give special package to Bihar along with special status,” Tejashwi added.

Further, former Bihar Chief Minister pointed out that the local issues hold dominance in this election.

“Today our rally is with Rahul Gandhi ji in Bhagalpur. The entire Mahagathbandhan and INDIA bloc are working together. Unemployment is the biggest issue in Bihar. Inflation, poverty, investment in the state is an issue. Migration and floods are also issues. This time the people of BJP are very worried. They say that they will abolish the Constitution. Those who destroy the Constitution will themselves be destroyed,” Tejashwi said.

Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission, voter turnout in Bihar was recorded at 48.88 per cent in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election. In Phase 1, voting on four seats- Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, and Aurangabad concluded on Friday.

The state will witness polling on five seats from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for eight seats each.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, composed of the BJP, JD(U) (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by winning 39 out of 40 seats. (ANI)

Also Read: ‘This kind of language does not suit Prime Minister’: MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari over Modi’s remark on Rahul Gandhi

Also Watch: