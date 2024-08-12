We will fight elections well: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after meeting AJSU chief

Ranchi: As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, Assam Chief Minister and BJP’s election co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma met state BJP president Babulal Marandi and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto.

“AJSU is our very important component, we just met and talked to Sudesh. Everything is fine, we will fight the elections well,” said Sarma.

He also met with BJP leaders at former state minister Nilkanth Singh Munda’s residence in Ranchi. LoP Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri, former minister and BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi, MLA Amit Mandal were also present.

Earlier on August 2, during his Jharkhand visit, Sarma conveyed about the BJP’s preparations for upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and said that the BJP should win elections for the better future of Jharkhand.

BJP’s co-in-charge of Jharkhand for upcoming elections, Sarma said, “I witnessed a lot of enthusiasm in the workers of the party and they have affirmed that we will win the elections and form our government in Jharkhand. The mantra for winning is only to work 24 hours a day, for a better future in Jharkhand, we must win the assembly elections in Jharkhand. We will work hard to win.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP Jharkhand co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma accused ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ of grabbing tribals’ land. Sarma also highlighted that despite court orders that Tribal families should be given their land back, the administration is not taking any necessary steps about the same.

Notably, Jharkhand will go for the assembly polls in 2025. Along with Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir will also undergo assembly polls. The terms of the existing Jharkhand Legislative Assembly will end in January 2025 and the Election Commission (EC) has kicked off preparations for holding Assembly elections.

In 2019, JMM fought the assembly elections in alliance with the Congress and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house. (ANI)

Also Read: Latest updates on Himanta Biswa Sharma; current affairs (sentinelassam.com)