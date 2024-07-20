Latest updates on Himanta Biswa Sharma; current affairs

Himanta Biswa Sharma the renowned Chief Minister of Assam has immensely glorified by his do able . His careers read as followings
Education
Himanta Biswa Sharma had an education at Kamrup Academy School, Guwahati in the year 1985. He graduated from Cotton College and was elected as the General Secretary of Cotton College Union. He served from the year 1991 to 1992.
He has also earned his LLB degree from Guwahati University and Obtained PhD degree from the University. He also practiced law at Guwahati University before joining politics
His political Career
Himanta Biswa Sharma was elected for the first time from Jalukbari constituency for the Assam Legislative Assembly in the year 2001. The win over was defeating Bhrigu Kumar Phukan of Asom Gana Parishad. He was re-elected from Jalukbari Constituency in the year 2006, 2011 under the Congress Party for the third consecutive term with a vote margin of 78000. The important portfolios Sharma held was was Minister of State For Agriculture , Planning and Development , Finance , Health, Education and Assam Accord Implementation from 2002-2014.