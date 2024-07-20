Top Headlines

Himanta Biswa sharma

Visions of Assam Government 2016-2025

The vison of Assam Government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma was to be inclusive balancing and sustainable development. That can be achieved through optimum allocation and effective utilization of resources.

Assam in pursuance of Assam Vision document 2016 -2025 has made a series of development activities for the improvement of of economy, development and creation of employment in the state. The government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma has created a history of Public Ka Charter , a vision document . To reach out the intellectuals members of the civil society , industrialist , academicians, entrepreneurs farmers tea growers and stake holders the Government has initiated under the banner of Assam Nirman Dialogue series.

The structured discussions and and dialogues were brought into focus in a week on the issues like agriculture, industry , infrastructure, regional divide, security concerns , across the varied geography of the state. Simultaneously the digital campaign was also brought into action through various platforms like Facebook, Twitter , Whatsapp , Telephonic conversations etc. It had seen that the 360 approach of various problems to state has brought into different dimensions of the Government led under Himanta Biswa Sharma

Criticisms

Himanta Biswa Sarma was often criticized for his voice against the Muslim population particularly those of immigrant origin. He has also discouraged families abandoning from government jobs with more than two children and contesting local elections among such communities. His administration has focused on reducing poverty and preventing illegal land encroachments through such policies. However Sharma has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. to eradicate child marriages and stop the potential of unregistered marriage. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma is a progressive and visionary leader under whose leadership the state is making tremendous progress in the socio-economic field, the head of Global Assamese Entrepreneurship Forum has said.

Achieveables

CM Dr Himanta Biswa sarma on 19th July 2023 introduced a scheme for 'lakpati' scheme named Swanirbhar Naari for the weavers in Assam making them self-reliant. The weavers are targeted to start with the entrepreneurial journey separately apart from the Self Help Group that they are associated with. It is also unveiled that 40lakh women were given financial assistance.

Himanta Biswa Sharma assumed his office as the Chief Minister and intensely drove against illegal drug trafficking. There have been significant changes in the commitment to a drug-free state. Himanta Biswa Sharma had multiple arrests including seizures exclusively safeguarding its citizens. The data says that 14000 drug smugglers and 2166 crores worth of seizures happened in his term. There were substantial efforts that combatted the confiscation of such large quantities of drugs and contraband

Sharma as a Strategist

Himanta Biswa Sharma joined BJP IN 2015. He was known to be the principal architect of the former party, that is Congress. He resigned from every post under the Congress Ministry and eradicated his signs and shadows from the Northeast. He also evolved to be victorious from BJP in Assam from the year 2016 to 2021. He also strategically mapped for the comrades in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya. he brainstormed his performances to the utmost level of limits. Mention importantly the collapse of the BJP government has always been sufficed by the presence of the leadership under Himanta Biswa Sharma

In 2006 and 2011 Himanta Biswa Sharma was entrusted with additional charges of the Department of Education. The three medical Colleges in Jorhat , Barpeta, and Tezpur were constructed under his initiative. The other Medical Colleges that started that construction are Diphu, Nagaon, Dhubri, North Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar and , will be implemented soon.

The government of India has highlighted Himanta Biswa Sharma several implementations as Health and Education Minister

It is said that under Tarun Gogoi's reign Himanta Biswa Sharma has built his political career. He abolished the system of interview for the first time for the appointment of teachers. He established the written test for Teachers Entrance Test and recruited more than 50000 teachers were recruited in 2011.

Himanta Biswa Sharma the renowned Chief Minister of Assam has immensely glorified by his do able . His careers read as followings

Education

Himanta Biswa Sharma had an education at Kamrup Academy School, Guwahati in the year 1985. He graduated from Cotton College and was elected as the General Secretary of Cotton College Union. He served from the year 1991 to 1992.

He has also earned his LLB degree from Guwahati University and Obtained PhD degree from the University. He also practiced law at Guwahati University before joining politics

His political Career

Himanta Biswa Sharma was elected for the first time from Jalukbari constituency for the Assam Legislative Assembly in the year 2001. The win over was defeating Bhrigu Kumar Phukan of Asom Gana Parishad. He was re-elected from Jalukbari Constituency in the year 2006, 2011 under the Congress Party for the third consecutive term with a vote margin of 78000. The important portfolios Sharma held was was Minister of State For Agriculture , Planning and Development , Finance , Health, Education and Assam Accord Implementation from 2002-2014.

