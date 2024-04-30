Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Heatwave until May 1 across East India, Following Rainfall

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted very hot weather in East India on May 1 and in the southern peninsula for the next five days.

However, the weather is expected to improve gradually after Wednesday.

There is a high likelihood of severe heatwave conditions in many areas of Odisha and Bihar from April 30 to May 1, and in Gangetic West Bengal from April 30 to May 2. The intensity of the heatwave is expected to decrease after that.

There's a strong chance of isolated areas in Rayalaseema experiencing a heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on May 2nd and 3rd.