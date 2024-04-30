Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Intense Heatwave until May 1 across East India, Following Rainfall

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted very hot weather in East India on May 1 and in the southern peninsula for the next five days.
However, the weather is expected to improve gradually after Wednesday.
There is a high likelihood of severe heatwave conditions in many areas of Odisha and Bihar from April 30 to May 1, and in Gangetic West Bengal from April 30 to May 2. The intensity of the heatwave is expected to decrease after that.
There's a strong chance of isolated areas in Rayalaseema experiencing a heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on May 2nd and 3rd.
Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated areas of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Saurashtra, and Kutch, as well as Rayalaseema from April 30 to May 1.
In Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, these conditions are likely to persist for the next five days.
Hot and humid weather is expected in West Assam, Tripura, the south Gujarat region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from April 30 to May 1.
In Konkan and Goa, it will likely last from April 30 to May 3; in Kerala and Mahe, from April 30 to May 3; and in Coastal Karnataka, for the next five days.
The India Meteorological Department, in its latest update, said that heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist over Northeast India for the next five days.
This includes states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and others.
Over the next five days, there's a high chance of fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. This may be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.
There's a high likelihood of isolated light to moderate rainfall in Sikkim from April 30 to May 2, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. There may be isolated hailstorms
There's a high chance of isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh on April 30 to May 1, in Assam and Meghalaya on April 30 to May 1, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 1 and 3. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Mizoram, and Tripura, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall expected in Meghalaya on May 2, 2024.
