Assam: Chief Secretary Calls for High-Level Meeting to Address Flood Situation

GUWAHATI: With the monsoon about to start in Assam, the state's Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, held a high-level meeting in Guwahati on Monday (April 29) to review the state's preparedness for flooding.

Senior officials from state government departments and key stakeholders attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Kota also assessed the readiness of districts for flooding by speaking with District Commissioners (DCs) via video conference during the meeting.

Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, the Principal Secretary of the Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Department, briefed the Chief Secretary and other stakeholders on the state's preparedness ahead of the rainy season.