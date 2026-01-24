WEF 2026: India emerges as major AI force backed by reforms, says IMF

NEW DELHI: India is emerging as one of the world’s major forces in artificial intelligence (AI), supported by strong reforms, digital public infrastructure, and a skilled technology workforce, said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The IMF MD pointed to India’s rapidly built digital public infrastructure and deep pool of IT‑skilled labour as major strengths, NDTV Profit reported.

Georgieva said the IMF holds India in high regard for the pace and quality of its recent economic reforms.

When asked about comments by Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Georgieva said that the Fund believes India’s prospects in AI are “remarkable”.

“India is a very dynamic economy already, and with AI, it would be even more so,” Georgieva said, praising India’s approach to staying competitive while charting its own path on AI development.

She cautioned that globally, expectations from AI are very high, which could cause downturns if they fail to materialize. Georgieva said that in such an environment, countries must focus on strong economic fundamentals, adding that India’s policy focus in this regard is admirable. (IANS)

Also Read: India’s artificial intelligence (AI) summit to focus on people, planet, progress