West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams EC over IAS & IPS Transfers

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India, alleging that the transfer of IAS and IPS officers in the state was aimed at enabling the Bharatiya Janata Party to influence the Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally at Raniganj in West Burdwan district, Banerjee said the BJP had "crossed all limits" and warned that there must be a "Lakshman Rekha".

"The BJP-run 'Vanishing Commission'... the BJP's 'Vanishing Washing Machine' has transferred about 50 to 100 officers from our state to Kerala and Tamil Nadu. These officers, who were familiar with the local terrain, have been deployed elsewhere. This has been done specifically to inflict oppression on the people. It was done to facilitate the influx of the BJP's illicit funds, narcotics and goons in Bengal, to allow bulldozers to enter and to incite riots. The BJP's 'Vanishing Washing Machine' is actively working to target the public," Banerjee said.

She added, "The BJP is crossing every limit here in the name of deleting names from the voters' list. There should be a Lakshman Rekha. They must not cross the limits." (IANS)

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee attacks ECI over transfers, deputations of bureaucrats, cops