West Bengal Elections: 9 Bombs Discovered 200m from Cooch Behar Polling Booth

KOLKATA: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, police in West Bengal discovered at least nine bombs located 200 meters from a voting station in the village of Falimari, within the Cooch Behar district.

Earlier in the day, a bomb was found in a village within the Dinhata area of Cooch Behar.

Additionally, there are claims that workers affiliated with the Trinamool Congress hurled bombs at the residence of the BJP booth president in the same vicinity.