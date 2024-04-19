Sikkim Election Witnesses 52.73% Voter Turnout by 3 pm

GANGTOK: The Sikkim assembly election saw a 52.73 percent voter turnout by 3 pm, as per the Election Commission of India.
The voting trend in different parts of the state shows a consistent rate of participation all day. Some areas saw more people voting as the day went on.
The Yuksum-Tashiding had 47.9% of voters casting their ballots by 3 PM, while Namchi-Singhithang had the highest turnout at 63.95%. Sangha had the lowest turnout with 54.12% of voters by the same hour.
The Sikkim Constituency, the sole parliamentary constituency in the state of Sikkim. Individuals contesting for the Sikkim constituency comprised six candidates who are affiliated with political parties, in addition to eight independent candidates.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indra Hang Subba, representing Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, emerged victorious in the Sikkim constituency with a total of 1,66,922 votes.
Dek Bahadur Katwal from Sikkim Democratic Front was the runner-up with a total of 1,54,489 votes.
Meanwhile, the Northeastern states have witnessed high voter participation and have emerged as front-runners in terms of voter turnout.
Voters coming out in large numbers to participate in the democratic process clearly show a palpable sense of civic duty.
Notably, the voters in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura have demonstrated an eagerness to exercise their franchise, thereby accentuating the region's democratic setup.
It is worth mentioning that these high figures are reminiscent of the impressive voter participation witnessed during the previous General Elections held back in 2019.
The high voter turnout in the Northeastern states stands as a testament to the thriving democratic ethos in this region.
The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his dedicated team of officials, maintains a vigilant watch over poll proceedings, ensuring adherence to electoral protocols.
