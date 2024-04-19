Sikkim Election Witnesses 52.73% Voter Turnout by 3 pm

GANGTOK: The Sikkim assembly election saw a 52.73 percent voter turnout by 3 pm, as per the Election Commission of India.

The voting trend in different parts of the state shows a consistent rate of participation all day. Some areas saw more people voting as the day went on.

The Yuksum-Tashiding had 47.9% of voters casting their ballots by 3 PM, while Namchi-Singhithang had the highest turnout at 63.95%. Sangha had the lowest turnout with 54.12% of voters by the same hour.