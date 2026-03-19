West Bengal government assigns new posts to 19 IPS officers removed by ECI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday assigned new responsibilities to 19 IPS officers who were removed from their posts by the Election Commission. They have now been appointed to new positions, a senior officer at the state secretariat, Nabanna, said.

The state government issued a directive to this effect on Wednesday, keeping in mind the EC’s condition that none of the officers could be reinstated to any post related to the Assembly elections.

Indira Mukherjee, who was removed as Deputy Commissioner (Central) of Kolkata Police, has been transferred to the post of Special Superintendent (SS) in the State Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Rajiv Mishra, who was removed from the post of Additional Director General (ADG) South Bengal, has been transferred to the post of ADG (Reform and Coordination).

Praveen Kumar Tripathi, formerly the Police Commissioner of Barrackpore, has been appointed Inspector General (IG) of the State Police’s Special Task Force (STF).

Sunil Kumar Choudhary, the removed Police Commissioner of AsansolDurgapur, has been assigned the same responsibility again.

Sukesh Kumar Jain, removed as IG (North Bengal), has been appointed IG of the State Police’s Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Akash Magharia, removed as Police Commissioner of Howrah, and Koteswara Rao, removed as Police Commissioner of Chandannagar, have both been appointed Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) in the IB.

Meanwhile, six removed officers have been appointed Special Superintendents in the IB. They include: Joby Thomas, removed SP of Islampur; Abhijit Banerjee, removed SP of Malda; Amandeep, removed SP of Birbhum; Kamnashis Sen, removed SP of Hooghly (Rural); Dhritiman Sarkar, removed SP of Murshidabad Police District; and Hossain Mehdi Rahman, removed SP of Jangipur Police District.

The removed Superintendents of Police, Parijat Biswas (East Midnapore), Bishop Sarkar (Diamond Harbour), Sandeep Karra (Cooch Behar), Arish Bilal (Basirhat), and Palash Chandra Dhali (West Midnapore), have been appointed as Superintendents of Police in the State Police STF. Additionally, Priyabrata Roy, the former SP of Barasat, has been appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Traffic Department of the Kolkata Police.

Laxmi Narayan Meena, who continues as ADG (Prisons), has been given additional charge of ADG (Records Bureau). (IANS)

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