West Bengal Govt to End Stipends for Imams and Purohits from June; Political Reactions Follow

New Delhi: A day after the BJP-led West Bengal government announced that stipend schemes for imams and purohits would be discontinued from June, the Congress accused the BJP of changing its stance after coming to power for "political ambition." The decision was taken during the new government's second Cabinet meeting.

Congress MLA Aradhana Misra-Mona said political statements made during elections often change after victory, but welcomed Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's remark that he would serve the entire state and not any particular community. She noted that stipends for both Muslim and Hindu religious leaders had been withdrawn equally.

Defending the move, BJP leader T.R. Srinivas called it a "positive development" and criticised former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly prioritising minority affairs over science and technology in the state budget. He claimed the previous government allocated Rs 5,700 crore for Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education compared to Rs 155 crore for science and technology. (IANS)

Also Read: West Bengal tops 2026 assembly polls with record voter turnout: Election Commission (EC)