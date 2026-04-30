West Bengal records 91.62% voter turnout following close of 2nd phase polling

KOLKATA: The voter turnout in West Bengal reached a staggering 91.62% by the close of the second phase of polling on Wednesday.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73%), North 24 Parganas (91.70%), Hooghly (91.50%), Nadia (91.45%), and Howrah (91.17%).

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the voter participation, stating, “Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv”.

This high level of engagement mirrors the first phase of polling, which recorded a substantial 91.78% turnout, underscoring the widespread and active participation of citizens in the current elections. The first phase of polling was held on April 23. The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the ‘litmus test’ for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moved into the party’s traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata. (ANI)

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