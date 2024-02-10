West Bengal: Section 144 Enforced, Internet Serviced Halted After Protest in Sandeshkhali

According to the police, the residence of Shiboprasad Hazra, an associate of Shajahan, was vandalized in the afternoon, with some furniture set on fire. Additionally, a poultry farm owned by Hazra in Zeliakhali was also engulfed in flames, as reported by the police.

Meanwhile, the police said that eight individuals were apprehended in relation to the vandalism. During a press briefing, Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Manoj Verma implored the public not to resort to vigilantism and to abide by the law.

Last month, Shajahan disappeared following an incident where a mob attacked a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid on his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam.

The women protesters claimed that Shajahan and his "gang" forcibly seized large portions of land and subjected them to sexual harassment.