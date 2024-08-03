West Bengal: Torrential Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging at Kolkata Airport Runway, Disrupting Flights

KOLKATA: Incessant rainfall on Saturday wreaked havoc in Kolkata and neighboring districts resulting in severe waterlogging at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The runway and taxiways were submerged. Several aircraft parked amid floodwaters leading to significant disruption in airport operations.

Visuals from airport depict a grim scene with runways and taxiways submerged. This impacts flight schedules. It causes inconvenience to passengers. Airport authorities are working tirelessly to manage situation. They aim to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.

Heavy downpour also led to waterlogging in neighboring areas including Howrah Salt Lake and Barrackpore. Streets turned into rivers. Residents faced difficulties navigating through waterlogged roads. Emergency services were on high alert to assist those affected by flooding.

The southern districts of Howrah Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas are expected to experience continued showers over next 12 hours. Relentless rain is likely to exacerbate waterlogging situation. This poses further challenges for residents and authorities alike.

Meteorological Department has issued multiple alerts in response to severe weather conditions. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for heavy rain up to 11 cm, in Gangetic West Bengal districts including Kolkata. An ‘orange’ alert is in place for heavy to very heavy rains in Purulia, Murshidabad Malda, Coochbehar Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Additionally, ‘red’ alert has been issued for Alipurduar where rainfall of up to 20 cm is anticipated.

Heavy rains are expected to continue. The Meteorological Department warns of potential thunderstorms with lightning in affected areas. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

On Friday Kolkata’s maximum temperature was recorded at 30.1°C, 2.4°C below normal while minimum temperature was 26°C 0.6°C below normal. The Cooler temperatures, however brought little relief, but heavy rains and subsequent waterlogging disrupted daily life.

Authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant as situation unfolds. Efforts are underway to clear waterlogged areas and ensure safety and well-being of all affected by torrential rains. The city’s disaster management teams are working round the clock to address emergencies and provide assistance where needed.

As Kolkata and neighboring districts brace for more rain, community's resilience and preparedness will be tested. Cooperation between residents and authorities will be crucial in navigating challenging period and minimizing impact of ongoing weather crisis.