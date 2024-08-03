Manipur: Kuki-Zo MLAs Urge PM Modi to Retain Assam Rifles Amid Security Concerns

IMPHAL: Ten Kuki-Zo MLAs from Manipur have penned letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They advocate for continued deployment of Assam Rifles in state’s sensitive areas. Legislators voiced concerns of substituting Assam Rifles with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) could lead to escalation of violence in region.

MLAs' letter emphasized that ongoing efforts by Centre to resolve conflicts in Manipur could be jeopardized. This would happen if Assam Rifles a force with deep-rooted knowledge of local terrain and population, were replaced. Letter highlighted that Assam Rifles’ unparalleled understanding of area and people is crucial for maintaining peace and order.

This plea comes amidst reports suggesting that two battalions of Assam Rifles stationed in Kangvai and Kangpokpi are slated for replacement by CRPF units. Kuki-Zo MLAs hailed Assam Rifles as "neutral force." They criticized proposed move to replace them as "sinister design."

The memorandum from MLAs stated “We have come to learn that there is plan to withdraw 9th and 22nd Battalions of Assam Rifles from current sensitive deployment in Kangvai and Kangpokpi. This decision to replace aforementioned Assam Rifles battalions with CRPF at this critical juncture is nothing but sinister design."

Their call for Prime Minister’s intervention follows media reports. These reports indicate that significant number of Assam Rifles troops would be redeployed from Manipur to Jammu. The MLAs underscored vital role played by Assam Rifles in preventing violence. They described their service as unbiased and instrumental in maintaining law and order in region.

The letter further elaborated, "Assam Rifles has most experience among central armed police forces in Manipur with unparalleled knowledge of local populace both Kuki-Zo tribals and Meiteis. Their understanding of culture and geopolitical sensitivities of region has been crucial in fostering environment of peace."

The MLAs appealed that if 9th and 22nd Battalions of Assam Rifles are to be moved they should be replaced by other battalions from same force rather than CRPF. They stressed that any shift in deployment could disrupt delicate peace maintained in area.

Since May of last year, Manipur has been plagued by ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hill-dwelling Kuki-Zo groups. The unrest has resulted in over 200 deaths and thousands rendered homeless. This ongoing strife underscores necessity of experienced and neutral forces like Assam Rifles in region.