West Bengal Train Collision: Kanchanjunga Express Reaches Sealdah Eight Hours Behind Schedule

KOLKATA: The plight of the passengers of the ill-fated Kanchanjunga Express, which was met with a tragic accident near New Jalpaiguri leaving nine people dead and several others injured, came to an end during the wee hours of Tuesday when the undamaged coaches of the train finally reached its destination Sealdah station, an official of the Eastern Railway informed.

The fatal accident unfolded when a goods train rammed into the passenger train at Rangapani, about 10 kilometres from New Jalpaiguri station, on a rain-soaked Monday morning in north Bengal.

The collision inflicted severe damage to at least four coaches in the rear of the train.