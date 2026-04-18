We’ve defeated this attack on Constitution: Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Opposition has “defeated this attack on the Constitution” after the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi said the Bill was not, in his view, a genuine step toward women’s reservation but “a way to change India’s political structure.” Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women’s reservation bill, but it is a way to change India’s political structure.” He further added that the Opposition stands firm on its position and will support any genuine legislation ensuring the immediate implementation of women’s reservation. (ANI)

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