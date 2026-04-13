Bengal polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to start campaigning from Malda district

Kolkata Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to campaign for the party in West Bengal for the Assembly elections, said party leaders on Sunday.

He will start the campaigning from Malda district, which was once the unassailable base of the Congress.

With the changing political equation of the state, the Congress is desperate to regain that lost ground. With that aim, Rahul Gandhi is entering the field with a message of turning around.

He is going to set foot in Malda district after a long seven years. His election rally will be held at the Kalambagan ground in Chanchal on April 14. On Sunday afternoon, top Congress leaders and police administration officials visited the Kalambagan ground in Chanchal for inspection. The security of the meeting venue, infrastructure and preparations for the public gathering were inspected. Party leaders claimed that at least one lakh people may gather on that day.

Rahul Gandhi has a long-standing close relationship with the Gani Khan Choudhury family in Malda. He is giving special importance to these two constituencies, Chanchal and Sujapur. (IANS)

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