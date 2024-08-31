‘Whenever they get power, elections become halal for National Conference’: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti took a jibe at National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and alleged that whenever they get power, elections become halal for the National Conference and when they lose power, elections become haram for them and this era of political convenience was started by them.

Mehbooba Mufti said, “When they get power, elections become halal for the National Conference and when they lose power, elections become haram for them.”

She added that when Jamaat-e-Islami contested the polls in 1987, NC didn’t want any competition and committed irregularities.

“I am surprised that the National Conference considers J&K as its empire... In 1987, the National Conference committed irregularities in elections because they did not want any third force to come forward as they had formed alliance with Congress. If Jamaat-e-Islami wants to contest elections, it is a good thing. The government should lift the ban, all their institutions, properties that you have frozen, seized, should be de-frozen, they should be returned. This is a fight for jamhuriyat (democracy),” the PDP Chief said.

Earlier, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah defended his decision to contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, stating that the goal is to present a united front against the BJP and minimize their seats.

Speaking to journalists, Omar also said that the alliance was definitely needed in Jammu, including in Pir Panjal, and Chenab.

“Our efforts are meant to have a united front against the BJP and we make sure that they win as few seats as possible”, he said. (ANI)

