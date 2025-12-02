White collar terror module biggest challenge for security forces: Border Security Force (BSF)

SRINAGAR: On its 61st Raising Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) highlighted the rising challenge of “white collar terror modules” while asserting that coordinated efforts among security agencies will successfully counter them.

Speaking at the annual press conference in Humhama, Budgam, Inspector General Ashok Yadav (Kashmir Frontier) told IANS that white-collar terror networks pose the biggest current challenge, but synergy among forces will overcome it. He added that after suffering heavy losses, terrorists have shifted their launching pads across the border.

In a detailed statement, the BSF said its units continue to secure vital national installations and ensure safety of Kashmir’s people in close coordination with J&K Police, sister agencies, and locals. Several battalions are deployed in an anti-infiltration role in Baramulla and Handwara districts, effectively dominating their areas and securing convoys and civilian movement.

Despite harsh weather, treacherous terrain, difficult living conditions, and constant threats of Pakistan’s Border Action Team attacks, sniping, ceasefire violations, and fidayeen strikes, BSF troops stand firm alongside the Army to guard the Line of Control with full devotion. (IANS)

