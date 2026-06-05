White paper sparks Chief Minister Satheesan-LoP Vijayan face-off in Kerala Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A sharp exchange erupted between Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan in the Assembly on Thursday over the preparation of the White Paper on Kerala's financial position.

The confrontation began after Vijayan alleged that the White Paper was not prepared by the Finance Department and was a political document.

His remarks came after CM Satheesan said that several previous White Papers had also carried political dimensions.

Vijayan said the government had no right to expect the Opposition to follow its approach and alleged that the issue was a violation of procedures.

"This is not about following your policy. The question is whether proper procedures were followed," Vijayan said, following which Opposition members raised slogans in the House. Replying to the Opposition leader, Satheesan said Vijayan's remarks were political in nature and that he had criticised the White Paper without even examining it fully.

"The Opposition leader has a preconceived notion. We have our own method of functioning," Satheesan said and asked Vijayan to first read it.

Earlier, former Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had raised objections over the White Paper, alleging that official documents had been shared with outsiders for its preparation. He claimed that such a process was against established procedures and that confidential financial information should not have been handled in such a manner. (IANS)

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