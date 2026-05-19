Rahul Gandhi congratulates Satheesan on taking oath as Keralam Chief Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the new government in Keralam would be guided by the voice of the people, as he congratulated Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his Cabinet after their swearing-in ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) victory reflected the mandate of the people and expressed confidence in the new administration.

"The people of Keralam fought for this government. Their voice will guide it. Warm congratulations to V.D. Satheesan ji and the entire cabinet, who will now represent the voice of every Keralite," he wrote.

He also thanked Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal for leading the campaign, adding that the victory belonged to party workers and supporters across the state.

"Thanks to K.C. Venugopal ji, who led this campaign from the frontlines. This victory belongs to every UDF worker and digital warrior who sacrificed tirelessly during this campaign. The work begins now," the post added. Earlier in the day, 20 ministers took oath as part of the new Satheesan-led Cabinet at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers. The ceremony concluded with the playing of Vande Mataram followed by the National Anthem.

The 20-member Cabinet who sworn in, includes senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PK Basheer, N Samsudheen, KM Shaji and VE Abdul Gafoor.

Other ministers, including Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob, CP John, AP Anil Kumar, T Siddique, PC Vishnunath, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, M Liju, KA Thulasi and O J Janeesh, also took the oath. (ANI)

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