Will address donation theft allegations after Special Investigation Team's final report: Champat Rai

AYODHYA: Former General Secretary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust, Champat Rai, said that he has maintained silence over the allegations of donation theft and will open up after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes the probe.

In an open letter posted on X, Champat Rai maintained that his life has been an "open book".

He wrote, "Various speculations have been circulating regarding an alleged theft during the counting of donations from the donation box at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex. Many have levelled baseless personal allegations against me, yet I have maintained silence." As the preliminary report of the SIT was made public following the Trust's meeting on Monday, Champat Rai said that the report was meant to be confidential.

He wrote, "The preliminary report of the SIT was presented during the temple trust's meeting held in July; although this report was strictly confidential, it has now become public." "I assure you that following the SIT's final report, I will address the points being raised, and the full truth will come to light. I was sent to Ayodhya by the organisation in October 1991; my life as a Pracharak--spanning 45 years--is an open book, wherever I have lived," the letter read. (ANI)

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