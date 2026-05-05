Will maintain integrity, not engage in corrupt practices: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's VS Babu

CHENNAI: TVK Kolathur candidate VS Babu, who has emerged victorious over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur constituency assembly, credited the victory to the party's top leadership vision and promised to serve the people with integrity without indulging in any corruption.

Speaking to reporters following his win, Babu said, "The mandate was a result of our leadership and vision. I am just an ordinary party worker. The people's support played a crucial role in the outcome. I will maintain integrity in public service and not engage in any form of corrupt practices. My focus would remain on transparent governance and addressing the needs of the people."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has lost his stronghold of Kolathur to VS Babu of the newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In a closely watched contest, Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes on Monday.

This defeat marks the first time the DMK leader will not represent the seat in the Assembly, signalling a major shift in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.TVK has stunned the political realm with its spectacular debut in Tamil Nadu. It is on its way to emerge as the single largest party in the assembly. (ANI)

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