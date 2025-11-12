Will never forget this gesture: PM Modi as Bhutan prays for Delhi blast victims

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Bhutan for its solidarity and prayers for the victims of the Delhi blast, stating that he will always remember this gesture.

Joined by thousands of Bhutanese people, the country's King Druk Gyalpo on Tuesday led a prayer for the victims of the Delhi blast, during a ceremony at Changlimethang Stadium in Thimphu.

The Bhutanese leadership conveyed their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station.

PM Modi, who is currently on a two-day Bhutan visit, took to X and posted, "At the programme to mark the 70th birthday of His Majesty the Fourth King, the people of Bhutan expressed solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the blast in Delhi through a unique prayer. I will never forget this gesture." The blast occurred in New Delhi on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens.

During his address at the Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi assured action against the conspirators behind the deadly car blast in Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, he said, "Today is a very important day for Bhutan, for the Bhutanese royal family, and for all who believe in world peace. India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries. And therefore, it was India's and my commitment to participate in this important occasion."

He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and vowed that those behind the Delhi blast "will not be spared".

"Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. Today, the entire nation stands with them. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night...Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice," he added. (IANS)

