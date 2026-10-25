‘Wings Over Ganga’ Air Show Inspires Youth with IAF’s Aerial Brilliance in Varanasi

VARANASI: The highly-anticipated 'Wings Over Ganga' air show by the Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently underway at Namo Ghat in Varanasi and the officers of the force urged the youth to find inspiration from it.

The spectacular aerial display will continue until October 25.

Speaking to IANS about the 'Wings Over Ganga' event, Squadron Leader Gautam Tyagi said, "I am a member of the 'Sarang' team. It is a privilege for us to be able to showcase our 94th Air Force Day celebrations here, over the skies of Kashi. I urge everyone to come in large numbers, watch the show, and draw inspiration. Seeing our hard work, I hope you, too, are encouraged to pursue something new in your own lives."

"Today is our second day, and tomorrow will be the final day. We have maintained the same high standard in today's performance as we did in the previous days; there have been no changes to the routine," he added.

Squadron Leader Ankita Singh told IANS that she is "proud" to share that 'Sarang' is the only five-helicopter display team in Asia.

"Flying the 'Dhruv' -- an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) manufactured by HAL-- we demonstrate the professional capabilities and teamwork of the Indian Air Force, while also highlighting the success of an indigenous platform developed right here in India," she said.

She noted that the team receives appreciation from all quarters.

"We hope that through our displays, we can raise awareness and inspire people to consider joining the Indian Air Force in the future," Squadron Leader Singh added. (IANS)

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