We are reviving all monuments in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta reaffirms ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’ vision

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday reaffirmed the government's commitment to revive all monuments in Delhi. Speaking at an event in Mehrauli, she emphasized that her administration would continue to uphold Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (development along with heritage). Highlighting the city’s historical significance, Gupta said the government has already revived four monuments and intends to expand such efforts across Delhi. "We are reviving all monuments in Delhi. We have revived four such monuments. Our aim is to dedicate Delhi's monumental history to the people of Delhi," she told reporters. The event, held as part of the ongoing 'Seva Pakhwada', showcased paintings and artworks inspired by the life and journey of Prime Minister Modi. Praising the artists, the CM said, "It is the vision of our artists that they see India's future in PM Narendra Modi. Every painting speaks volumes about India, its current position in the world, and its future. (ANI)

