Women leaders call ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ a long-awaited victory

NEW DELHI: As Parliament is set to reconvene to take up the Women's Reservation Bill, also known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, women leaders across the political spectrum said on Monday that its passage would mark the culmination of a decades-long struggle for equal representation.

Women leaders made these remarks while attending the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Many highlighted that the movement for women's reservation has spanned more than 30 years and expressed hope that the legislation would finally become a reality.

Speaking to IANS, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar said, "I have witnessed this journey, and this struggle has been ongoing for 30 years. We have been striving for more than three decades. When it finally happens, we will feel that our struggle has been fulfilled and completed." (IANS)

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