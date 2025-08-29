Won’t allow anyone to take away voting rights in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday intensified her attack against the BJP-led government at the Centre and asserted her resolve not to let anyone take away the voting rights of the people.

Addressing the foundation day event of her party’s students wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) at Mayo Road in central Kolkata, the Chief Minister once again claimed the Centre has hatched plans to conduct National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) through Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“The BJP has deployed over 500 teams from across the country in West Bengal to conduct surveys in a bid to delete names of voters from West Bengal electoral rolls. You must yourself check whether your names are still there or have been struck off from the voters’ list. You must ensure you have your Aadhaar cards. I will not let anyone take away people’s voting rights till I am alive,” she added. The Trinamool Congress supremo also alleged that the Election Commission was intimidating her government officers by giving them instructions. (IANS)

