Working to improve AQI in coming week, says Delhi Environment Minister

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Environment Minister on Wednesday said that the Delhi government is continuously working to improve the air quality in the capital and also stated that there will now be 50% work from home implemented as well.

"The pollution level in Delhi is very high. The next few days are not expected to be much better compared to last year's figures, so we are making every effort to improve the situation... We are continuously working to improve air quality in the coming week. There will be 50% work from home in Delhi, which is a significant step. Starting tomorrow, I appeal to the people of Delhi to get their PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates. They will not get fuel without a PUC certificate. Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have also been banned... I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards," Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

However, the Delhi Government is facing increasing pressure from the Opposition which has called for a discussion on Pollution in Parliament.

"The parliamentary winter session is coming to an end, and there has been no discussion on pollution. Unfortunately, Delhi's minister had to apologize, while no leader from the Central Government came forward to accept responsibility," said Deepender Hooda of the Congress.

The national capital, Delhi, witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328 at around 8 am, keeping it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality improved slightly compared to Tuesday, as the AQI was 354 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor. Anand Vihar was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 341, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around IGI Airport, ITO, Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS and the Ghazipur National Highway 24. According to CPCB data, several areas in the capital, including Bawana (376), ITO (360), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (324), and Narela (342), continued to experience poor air quality, placing them in the 'very poor' category. Wazirpur also recorded poor air quality, with an AQI of 359. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Air Crisis: Environment Minister Says AQI Can’t Be Fixed Overnight, Targets AAP