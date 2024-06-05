World Environment Day: Join the Plastic-Free Revolution; 5 Easy Ways to Make a Big Impact!

Wondering how you can help fight plastic pollution? Here are five useful tips!

1) Use a reusable water bottle: Instead of buying bottled water, opt for a reusable hot water bottle made of stainless steel or aluminum. You can refill it as many times as you need and wash it easily with a hand or dishwasher.

2) Choose drinks in glass bottles: While plastic bottles are convenient, they contribute to the problem of plastic pollution. Switching drinks to glass bottles can help reduce your plastic waste.

3) Install a water supply: If possible, install a water supply in your office or home. These dispensers are connected to the water supply, providing purified and microfiltered water, a sustainable alternative to bottled water

4) Look for compostable or natural packaging: When shopping for items like yogurt or prepared foods, choose packaging made from compostable or natural materials. This shift towards environmentally friendly packaging is a positive change that benefits the environment.

5) Say no to single-use plastics: Instead of using single-use plastic items like bags, cups, plates, dishes and garbage, consider recyclable alternatives and not environmentally friendly. Options such as paper, metal and aluminum are available, reducing the cost, waste and risk of these materials ending up on the beach during the summer holidays