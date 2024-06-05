Assam: Amritpal Singh, Khalistani Leader in Jail, Wins LS Polls; Wife Pays Visit

GUWAHATI: Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who is currently in prison at Dibrugarh jail in Assam, won a major election from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.

On Wednesday, June 4, Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur, visited him at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam to congratulate him on winning the election.

She was accompanied by advocate and former Punjab MP Rajdeo Singh Khalsa. Amritpal Singh secured a significant victory in the Khadoor Sahib seat, winning by a large margin of 197,120 votes.