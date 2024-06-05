Assam: Amritpal Singh, Khalistani Leader in Jail, Wins LS Polls; Wife Pays Visit

GUWAHATI: Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who is currently in prison at Dibrugarh jail in Assam, won a major election from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab.
On Wednesday, June 4, Amritpal Singh's wife, Kirandeep Kaur, visited him at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam to congratulate him on winning the election.
She was accompanied by advocate and former Punjab MP Rajdeo Singh Khalsa. Amritpal Singh secured a significant victory in the Khadoor Sahib seat, winning by a large margin of 197,120 votes.
Rajdeo Singh Khalsa emphasized the importance of securing Amritpal Singh's release from jail while speaking to the media.
He mentioned that they had discussed the strategy, but he highlighted that Amritpal Singh's release was the top priority. Khalsa stated that they were taking all necessary legal measures for his release.
He also expressed the view that the government should release him soon, as there was no alternative for the AAP and BJP governments. Khalsa added that the Sikh community had voted for Amritpal Singh because they saw leadership qualities in him and believed he could address Sikh issues.
Khalsa also emphasized Amritpal Singh's efforts to tackle drug abuse in Punjab through his Amrit Sanchar initiative.
He stated that Amritpal Singh had been doing well in Punjab, but the AAP government led by Bhagwant Singh Mann conspired against him, resulting in his wrongful imprisonment. According to Khalsa, Amritpal Singh's arrest was unconstitutional and illegal, done as part of a political agenda for gain.
Khalsa further mentioned that Amritpal Singh's win in the Khadoor Sahib constituency demonstrated the support he has from the people.
Amritpal Singh, who conducted his election campaign from a jail in Assam, received 404,430 votes, surpassing Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira, who got 207,310 votes.
The Aam Aadmi Party's Laljit Singh Bhullar came in third with 194,836 votes. Amritpal Singh was arrested last year in a major crackdown and was charged under the National Security Act (NSA).
