FARIDABAD: The Seventh World Landslide Forum (WLF7) concluded on Friday at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Faridabad, with scientists and policymakers calling for greater integration of scientific knowledge into development planning and disaster prevention amid growing risks from extreme rainfall, infrastructure expansion and changing land-use patterns.

Held in India for the first time, the international forum brought together scientists, engineers, policymakers and disaster management practitioners to discuss ways to develop in geologically fragile regions without increasing disaster vulnerability, said a press release.

Organised under the aegis of the International Consortium on Landslides (ICL) and the International Programme on Landslides (IPL), in collaboration with UNESCO and other international organisations, the forum received over 700 research papers and abstracts involving nearly 1,900 authors from 75 countries and regions.

The deliberations examined how development decisions, including road construction, expansion of mountain towns, alteration of natural drainage systems and timely warning mechanisms, influence the consequences of landslides. (ANI)