World looks at India with hope, enthusiasm, global engagement and investments rising: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world today looks at India with hope and enthusiasm, adding that the growing global confidence in the country is reflected in increasing international engagement and investments.

Sharing an article by MyGov India, PM Modi said India remains committed to contributing towards a better planet while strengthening its position on the global stage.

Sharing his thoughts on X under the hashtag #12YearsOfIndiaFirst, the Prime Minister said India is always ready to contribute towards building a better planet.

PM Modi noted that the confidence of the international community in India stems from the efforts and aspirations of the country’s 140 crore citizens.

“India is always ready to do whatever is possible to contribute towards a better planet. At the same time, thanks to the 140 crore people of India, the world looks at India with hope and enthusiasm. That is also why the world is engaging with India and investing in India,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came while resharing a post by MyGov India that highlighted the country’s growing influence on the global stage over the past 12 years.

In its post, MyGov India said that since 2014, India’s engagement with the world has entered a more impactful phase, with the country increasingly helping shape global conversations, strengthening strategic partnerships and contributing to international priorities with greater visibility, credibility and trust. (IANS)

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